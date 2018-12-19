Analyst View Tesco in Poland: Can it Achieve a Turnaround?

  1. Retailytics News
Lisa Byfield-Green (Senior Retail Analyst)
19 December 2018
Tesco’s business in Poland remains firmly in the red, but can it apply learnings from other markets?
Tesco has achieved an impressive turnaround in its UK business, but one market remains the thorn in its side — Poland. The group has closed unprofitable stores, centralised its management across CEE and continues to work on its cost base. However, the discount sector dominates, accounting for 30.4% of the market in 2018 and a projected 33.2% by 2023. Lidl and Biedronka and even smaller convenience operators are chipping away at Tesco’s market share.

As store closures continue, we look at why Poland is such a challenging market for Tesco. Also, learnings that the retailer might apply from the UK, where it also faces into aggressive discounter competition. If Tesco makes a success of Jack’s in the UK, might this be a perfect format to export to Poland?




