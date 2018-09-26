Report Aldi Feels the Burden of Supermarketisation

  1. Retailytics News
Matthias Queck (Research Director)
26 September 2018
By extending its product lines, Aldi is facing more complexity and higher costs.
Supermarketisation, becoming more like a supermarket, is the way that leading discount store operators have chosen to reignite sales growth, above all Aldi. But along with a deeper range and more fresh products come higher costs.

Aldi has already felt this, and seen its number of employees per store grow significantly. So, for a potential boost in sales, is it worth all the added complexity?

After all, other than Aldi Süd, Aldi Nord in Germany has already put a stop on range extensions. Instead, weekly in-and-out brand promotions are being favoured, singling out potential new permanent listings. In the meantime, stores are being extended, obviously to house wider ranges.


