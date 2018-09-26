Report Aldi Feels the Burden of Supermarketisation

Supermarketisation, becoming more like a supermarket, is the way that leading discount store operators have chosen to reignite sales growth, above all Aldi. But along with a deeper range and more fresh products come higher costs.



Aldi has already felt this, and seen its number of employees per store grow significantly. So, for a potential boost in sales, is it worth all the added complexity?



After all, other than Aldi Süd, Aldi Nord in Germany has already put a stop on range extensions. Instead, weekly in-and-out brand promotions are being favoured, singling out potential new permanent listings. In the meantime, stores are being extended, obviously to house wider ranges.







