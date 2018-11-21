Report Prepare for Disruption in Belgium

How much of a threat is Dutch Jumbo’s market entry for established players in Belgium? Dutch Jumbo plans to open its first Belgian stores at the end of 2019. According to a Dutch newspaper, CEO Frits van Eerd revealed that the Dutch number two will operate large, Foodmarkt-like stores. We assume that Jumbo will launch a new superstore concept, leveraging expertise from its larger stores and inspired by its own foodservice specialist La Place.With an ELDP-strategy and a more appealing store layout, this could not only be a threat for Belgium’s number one Colruyt and its no-frills stores but also for the Benelux leader Ahold Delhaize and its two supermarket banners operating in Belgium: Albert Heijn (AH) and Delhaize.



