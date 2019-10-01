Anuga Hot Beverages Innovative flavours

Two years ago, 160 exhibitors from all over the world - only nine German suppliers were present - presented their innovations in Cologne. They met almost 39,000 interested parties, of whom about half were national and international trade visitors. This time over 200 and thus 25 percent more hot beverage suppliers have booked. These include Deutsche Extrakt Kaffee (DEK; H 7.1/D036-E039), as well as the Polish Instanta (H 7.1/D024), a major private label supplier of soluble coffees and beverages, and the Italians Pellini Caffè with nespresso-compatible coffee capsules (H7.1/E029) and espresso specialist Kimbo (H7.1/D015). The Thüringer Kräuterhof from Gera (H 7.1/G010) and the Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company (H 7.1/D018) will be back with tea.

As far as innovations are concerned, the tea segment has accounted for more than 50 percent of all global product launches in the hot beverage sector registered by Innova Market Insights for many years in a row. While tea remains the dominant choice worldwide, coffee increased its share by 3 percentage points to 38 percent between 2015 and 2016. The hot chocolate segment was able to increase its share of all new developments by 1 point to 8 percent.

A wide range of new products can be found in the tea and coffee flavoured drinks sector. On the other hand, developments towards healthier coffee drinks, including those with lower fat content, fewer calories and the addition of fibre, have had little success.