Anuga Taste Unusual and without meat

Fragrant water, fruit on a stick and vegan burgers, vegan burgers, vegan burgers: Anuga, which has started last Saturday, is once again the stage for all kinds of innovations from the food and beverage sectors. A jury has selected the most exciting new products at the fair for the "Taste Innovation Show".

Around 7500 exhibitors from 106 countries were expected to attend the world's largest trade fair for food and beverages on an opening day, last Saturday. New products, innovative trends and future-oriented concepts for the food industry will once again be the focus of the five-day exhibition to mark Anuga's 100th anniversary.

More than 2250 new product ideas alone were promoted by 845 companies for the Anuga Taste innovation show - the 64 most exciting ideas were selected by an international jury for the special exhibition on Messeboulevard Nord in front of Hall 7 of the Cologne Exhibition Centre.

The central theme this year is plant-based meat and fish substitute products. Meatless burgers and sausages based on peas, fava bean and rice proteins paired with ingredients such as beetroot, coconut fat or quinoa characterise the image of food innovations.

But also alternative protein sources such as organic insect balls or crispbread made from cricket flour, newly interpreted ingredients such as hemp in lemonades or chewing gum as well as convenience products for quick or on-the-go consumption are among the top innovation fields of the industry.

Koelnmesse Mehr dazu Anuga 2019 Alles, was Sie zur Weltleitmesse wissen müssen

This text was originally published in German and machine-translated into English.