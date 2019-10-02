BVE and BVLH Dialogue with Made in Germany

The Federal Association of the German Food and Drink Industries (BVE) as the conceptual sponsor of Anuga is looking forward to welcoming visitors to its joint stand with the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture (BMEL) in Hall 10.2, Stand A040 - C049. Since 2009, the Federal Association and the Federal Ministry have been exhibiting together at Anuga under the "Made in Germany" logo of the Federal Government. The joint stand is regarded as the central point of contact for trade visitors from Germany and abroad seeking dialogue with the German food industry.

As in the past, the BVE is organising its "Anuga Executive Summit" again this year. The summit, which every two years brings together around 200 national and international managers from the food trade and the food industry, is the political kick-off to the trade fair. It traditionally takes place the evening before the opening. The co-organisers are the Federal Association of the German Food Trade (BVLH) and Koelnmesse. To mark the anniversary of the fair, the meeting on Friday, 4 October, will be entitled "Yesterday. Today. Today. Tomorrow - Innovations in the food industry - 100 years of Anuga". In historical retrospect, the establishment of the cooperative system, the introduction of the self-service principle, the invention of the discount and further milestones in the development of the industry in ten decades are honoured.