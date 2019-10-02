BVE and BVLH Dialogue with Made in Germany
The Federal Association of the German Food and Drink Industries (BVE) as the conceptual sponsor of Anuga is looking forward to welcoming visitors to its joint stand with the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture (BMEL) in Hall 10.2, Stand A040 - C049. Since 2009, the Federal Association and the Federal Ministry have been exhibiting together at Anuga under the "Made in Germany" logo of the Federal Government. The joint stand is regarded as the central point of contact for trade visitors from Germany and abroad seeking dialogue with the German food industry.
As in the past, the BVE is organising its "Anuga Executive Summit" again this year. The summit, which every two years brings together around 200 national and international managers from the food trade and the food industry, is the political kick-off to the trade fair. It traditionally takes place the evening before the opening. The co-organisers are the Federal Association of the German Food Trade (BVLH) and Koelnmesse. To mark the anniversary of the fair, the meeting on Friday, 4 October, will be entitled "Yesterday. Today. Today. Tomorrow - Innovations in the food industry - 100 years of Anuga". In historical retrospect, the establishment of the cooperative system, the introduction of the self-service principle, the invention of the discount and further milestones in the development of the industry in ten decades are honoured.
The exchange of views between BVLH President Friedhelm Dornseifer, BVE Chairman Wolfgang Ingold, Edeka businessman Sebastian Cramer and Kuchenmeister Managing Director Hans-Günter Trockels should also be interesting. The topics are the food trends of the 21st century and the "many good ideas that have made the food industry what it is today: efficient, innovative and progressive". On 6 October, 2 p.m., BVE will then present its study "Simply delicious - trends in finished products 2019".
Information can also be obtained from the BVLH. The trade association will again be represented at Anuga with its "Retail Forum" in the Mittelboulevard at the height of Halls 4, 5 and 10. Under the motto "Sustainability - Food Safety - Transparency", various stand partners will be presenting examples from the hotly debated topics mentioned above. The BVLH show will focus on innovative solutions in the areas of digitisation, consumer information and sustainability. For example, it will be demonstrated how customers can inform themselves about food, its ingredients and ingredients at the fresh food counter using digital media.
This text was originally published in German and machine-translated into English.
