Chinese online giant Aliexpress opens in Madrid
According to media reports, Spain is the third-largest foreign market for Alibaba after Russia and the USA. Although Aliexpress is now represented in Europe for the first time on a stationary basis, the platform itself is now present in 220 countries, including Germany. The Group is increasingly trying to make progress in Europe. Until recently, the platform sold mainly Chinese goods. But now the Group is opening up and also offering products from local suppliers. In the four markets - Spain, Russia, Turkey and Italy - the Chinese are already working with local producers, who can also sell their products in the Group's foreign markets via Aliexpress.
In Spain, there are already 3000 manufacturers who sell their products via the online platform, by the end of the year it should be 10,000. The fact that the choice for the first European shop fell on Madrid was no coincidence, writes the "Handelsblatt". In the capital, Aliexpress has the most customers in Spain. It is a strategic step that is likely to be followed by other stores in Europe. "Spain is Alibaba's gateway to the European market," the newspaper said. (court)
This text was originally published in German and machine-translated into English.
