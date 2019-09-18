City Concept Lidl goes urban

Shopping at the top, parking at the bottom - thanks to its two-storey construction, Lidl's metropolitan branch can be built on much smaller plots of land despite its large sales area.

German discounter Lidl has launched a metropolitan concept in Frankfurt that proves that large stores fit into small inner-city properties. The 1,800 sqm store is spread over two floors and could be a blue-print for similar locations.

Lidl demonstrates in Frankfurt that urban concepts do not necessarily have to go hand in hand with a reduction in sales space. The discounter presents its product range on a sales area of 1,800 square meters. Parking spaces are placed at ground level below the market.

Metropolitan stores are not new to Lidl. The discount giant has gained experience with this concept in cities such as London, Vienna or Madrid. It was not unusual for apartments to be created there at the same time. In almost all densely populated metropolises, the need for additional living space is high. In Germany, the discounter is now initially presenting a model that is primarily concerned with better utilisation of the land area.

In Frankfurt's Niederrad district, the retailer was able to double its sales area and even create additional parking spaces. Lidl had demolished the previous store with a sales area of around 800 sqm for this purpose. In the same space, a 1,800 sqm store features now on the upper floor and parking spaces on the ground floor.

For a more customer-friendly parking space, the retailer had revised the planning and statics again in order to be able to build the multi-storey car park with as few concrete columns as possible. It makes parking easier for customers and facilitates the overview. Customers with e-vehicles can use fast-loading units there. The electricity generated by a photovoltaic system is even distributed free of charge. Lidl has also integrated a pharmacy into the complex.

Klaus Ohlenschläger

A moving walkway takes customers to the top of the market.

The market itself presents itself with large glass facades, elevator and ground-level parking. The customer arrives by elevator or escalator at the market on the upper floor. The well-known Lidl range, which comprises around 3,800 articles, is presented much more generously. This applies in particular to fresh baked goods and the extensive range of fruit and vegetables. Thanks to the large sales area, the aisles are very wide and, with eight cash desks, the location is well prepared for a large rush of customers.

The extent to which further projects are currently in the planning stage is still open to the discounters. It is already known that Lidl is planning another project in which an existing location is to be demolished and rebuilt in combination with living space.

Lidl pointed out that there will be more than one store concept in the future. "We have concepts for every location," says Lidl real estate manager Dirk Brunner. Consequently, there will be no standard solution for every market.

Standortfakten Adresse: Goldsteinstraße 155-157, Frankfurt-Niederrad

Bauzeit: 18 Monate

Eröffnung: 19. September 2019

Verkaufsfläche: rund 1800 qm im 1. OG

Grundstücksfläche: 5190 qm

Sortiment: 3800 Artikel, davon 2000 Basisartikel

Mitarbeiter: 45

ÖZ: Mo-Sa 7-22 Uhr

Parkplätze: 103 im EG

This text was originally published in German and machine-translated into English.