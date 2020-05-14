E-Food Getnow enters the parcel delivery business

With the support of logistics provider DHL, food delivery start-up Getnow is extending its reach and delivering parcels throughout Germany. However, the online retailer will initially limit the service to dried goods.

Food delivery service and Metro cooperation partner Getnow is expanding its offer and currently testing the nationwide dispatch of food by parcel. With the pilot, the provider is expanding its potential customer base considerably. So far, Getnow only covers around 120 cities with home delivery from Metro stores.

The parcel business, logistically handled by DHL, is initially limited to the dried goods range. Orders are picked centrally in a Berlin Metro store and shipped twice a week.

While other suppliers such as Allyouneedfresh have recently left the market, Getnow is using the new offer to take advantage of the momentum that the Corona crisis has given to online grocery retailing. The start-up has seen an increased demand in recent weeks. According to Chief Marketing Officer Thorsten Eder, the number of orders from existing customers is 30 to 40 per cent higher than before the pandemic. The number of users registering as new customers has increased by 50 to 60 per cent.

This text was originally published in German and machine-translated into English.