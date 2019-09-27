Expansion abroad Kaufland enters Moldovia
Kaufland: So präsentiert sich die Schwarz-Tochter in der Republik Moldau
- Kaufland in Chisinau-Ciocana (Bild: Kaufland)
- Kaufland-Filiale in Chisinau (Bild: Kaufland)
- Backshop (Bild: Kaufland)
- Drogerieabteilung (Bild: Kaufland)
- Kassenbereich (Bild: Kaufland)
- Obst und Gemüse aus der Republik Moldau (Bild: Kaufland)
- Obst- und Gemüseabteilung (Bild: Kaufland)
- Obst- und Gemüseabteilung (Bild: Kaufland)
- Tiefkühlabteilung (Bild: Kaufland)
- Die neue Kaufland-Filiale in Chisinau-Ciocana von oben (Bild: Kaufland)
The two stores are around 3000 and 4500 sqm respectively and correspond to the current Kaufland concept, according to the company. The assortment comprises around 3,000 articles from local production. Specialist shops such as pharmacies, tobacco shops, exchange offices, pastry shops and snack bars complete Kaufland's range.
The retailer says it uses energy-saving and climate-friendly technology as well as a deposit system: the integrated automatic reverse vending system for PET, glass and aluminium cans is a new offer in the Republic of Moldova, which was a country of the former Soviet Union. The retail chain is now present in eight countries. Australia will become market number 9. (jeb)
This text was originally published in German and machine-translated into English.
