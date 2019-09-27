Expansion abroad Kaufland enters Moldovia

Kaufland has created 750 new jobs with its market entry in Moldova.

German hypermarket operator Kaufland has launched its first two stores in the Republic of Moldovia, a former Soviet Union country. A first look at the new locations.

Neckarsulm-based retailer Kaufland, a subsidiary of the Schwarz Group, has opened two stores in the Moldavian capital Chisinau, creating 750 jobs in the area. The hypermarkets are located in the districts of Botanica and Ciocana. Further expansion is in the planning.

Kaufland: So präsentiert sich die Schwarz-Tochter in der Republik Moldau

The two stores are around 3000 and 4500 sqm respectively and correspond to the current Kaufland concept, according to the company. The assortment comprises around 3,000 articles from local production. Specialist shops such as pharmacies, tobacco shops, exchange offices, pastry shops and snack bars complete Kaufland's range.

The retailer says it uses energy-saving and climate-friendly technology as well as a deposit system: the integrated automatic reverse vending system for PET, glass and aluminium cans is a new offer in the Republic of Moldova, which was a country of the former Soviet Union. The retail chain is now present in eight countries. Australia will become market number 9. (jeb)

This text was originally published in German and machine-translated into English.