Food Waste Fighting waste
Products which normally cost around 10 Euro would be sold at 'Too Good To Go' for 3 Euro. The products offered include small packages with snack items such as sausages, sausages, hot dogs, Leberkäse, steaks or schnitzel.
The new service is now available at the snack bars of five Kaufland branches, namely in Aachen, Bad Dürrheim, Bad Kreuznach, Heidelberg-Rohrbach and Oranienburg. If the concept proves its worth, Kaufland will also bring the partnership to other locations. Customers could check the offer via the mobile app. Payment would also be made by mobile phone. With the proof of purchase, the customer then picks up the order at the Kaufland snack bar fifteen minutes before closing time.
Kaufland has already launched other initiatives in the past to combat food waste. These include, for example, the sale of visually less perfect fruit and vegetables, the transfer of food to local tables and the conversion of the merchandise management system. In addition, articles would be sold or donated at reduced prices before the best-before date. (hof)
This text was originally published in German and machine-translated into English.
