Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof First round of re-openings

Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof has reopened 50 of about 170 of its stores in Germany. Although the sales area is limited to 800 square metres each, the entire assortment is said to be available. The openings are an essential move for the struggling department store operator to survive economically.

On Tuesday morning, department store group Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof reopened almost 50 of its 170 stores nationwide. Although the sales area is limited to 800 square metres each, the entire assortment of the stores is said to be available.



The company is taking advantage of the individual approaches of the federal governments, as relaxation measures differ throughout the German states. According to Karstadt Kaufhof, stores in Berlin, Bremen, Hesse, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Lower Saxony, Rhineland-Palatinate and Schleswig-Holstein are open again, as well as some Hamburg locations.



The department store group emphasizes that hygiene and spacing rules must be observed. For example, only a limited number of customers are allowed in, and only through the main entrance. Customers should also not shop in groups, wear a mouth and nose protector and, if possible, use contactless payment options. Only every second changing room will be opened, play areas remain closed, and testing of beauty articles is not possible.

It is essential for the retailer to open the facilities in order to remain economically viable. General representative Arndt Geiwitz, who is managing the restructuring of the group, told Lebensmittel Zeitung that it is important to be allowed to open the stores again at the end of April. According to him, the company lost more than EUR 80 million in sales per week due to Corona-related store closures.



