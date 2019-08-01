Luxury cosmetics Douglas acquires majority stake in Niche Beauty

Perfumery retailer Douglas is investing in the Niche Beauty luxury cosmetics online shop. With this strategic acquisition, Douglas intends to advance its platform strategy and strengthen its position in the premium segment.

Douglas acquires a majority stake in the online portal Niche Beauty and acquires 51 percent of the shares in the niche shop for international trend products in selective cosmetics. The founders Laetitia von Hessen, Sarah von Doetinchem and Andreas Bechtolf, who founded Niche Beauty 2011 as the online shop for their cosmetics import Atout Cosmetics, will continue to provide the management. That's what Douglas said.

Douglas did not provide any information on the financial framework of the strategic investment. In the last published annual accounts for 2017, Niche Beauty posted a net loss for the year of 195,000 euros. "With Niche Beauty, we can add a luxury assortment to the Douglas Group that perfectly rounds off our multi-brand strategy," says Douglas CEO Tina Müller. According to the company, Douglas now intends to further accelerate the "dynamic growth" of the online portal and at the same time strengthen the luxury segment on its way to becoming an open beauty platform.

"The online segment is the growth segment in the market and therefore also for us," Müller told LZ. Further acquisitions are currently not planned, although the company always keeps its eyes open for opportunities.

At the beginning of the year, Douglas strengthened its independent cosmetics brands by cooperating with Indie Beauty Media Group, the world's largest trade fair for indie brands.

This text was originally published in German and machine-translated into English.