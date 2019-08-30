Meal-kit Market HelloFresh enters Sweden
Sweden is considered the mother country of the Kochboxen idea. Middagsfrid and Linas Matkasse already started there in 2007 and 2008, respectively, with the concept of sending food and recipes as subscriptions.
The expansion is by no means surprising. It is part of the global growth strategy that the company has been pursuing for some time. HelloFresh, for example, opened a branch in New Zealand in 2018, the year before in Luxembourg. In 2016, the Berliners already expanded into Canada and Switzerland.
For the second quarter of the current fiscal year, Hellofresh reported an increase in sales of 37 percent to EUR 437 million. At EUR 18.3 million, the start-up was able to report a positive operating result for the first time. Most recently, the mail-order company for cooking boxes reported around 2.4 million active customers. This corresponds to an increase of about one third compared with the same quarter of the previous year. (jeb)
This text was originally published in German and machine-translated into English.
