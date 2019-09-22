climate initiative Amazon orders 100,000 electric delivery vans

# AB # The US company Amazon has just committed itself to ambitious climate targets and has announced the order of 100,000 electric delivery vehicles. # / AB #

The US company has just committed to ambitious climate targets and announced the order of 100,000 electric delivery vehicles for parcel delivery. With the "Climate Pledge" initiative, the company wants to reduce or offset its emissions in order to be climate-neutral by 2040, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos explained on Thursday in Washington.

Bezos wants to encourage other large companies to join the initiative. If Amazon can achieve such climate targets with a lot of infrastructure and the delivery of around ten billion a year, "then any company," Bezos said.

From 2030, for example, Amazon's entire energy consumption wants to be fed from renewable sources. Amazon wants to invest $ 100 million in reforestation projects, the CEO announced.

The first electric delivery vans will be in operation from 2021, and will be delivered by 2030 to 100,000. They are produced by Rivian in the US State of Michigan, which is 440 million dollars. (AP)

